Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Declines By 48.5%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 221,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 1,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.95. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 67.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

