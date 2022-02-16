Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Expands By 79.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. PetroTal has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
PetroTal Company Profile
