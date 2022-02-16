Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Expands By 79.8%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTALF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. PetroTal has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

