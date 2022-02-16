Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Declines By 29.2%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nikon stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 15,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Nikon has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Research analysts expect that Nikon will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

