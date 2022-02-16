Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expands By 92.1%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the January 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 118,783 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Navigator by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.29 million, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

