Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Declines By 43.0%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MDIBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

