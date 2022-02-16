Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Increases By 79.1%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,490.5 days.

Shares of MAPIF opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

