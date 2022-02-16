Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Increases By 79.1%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,490.5 days.

Shares of MAPIF opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

