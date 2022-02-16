Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Declines By 41.6%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

OTCMKTS LKREF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

