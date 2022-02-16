Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Decreases By 54.3%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KYN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 305,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,410. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

