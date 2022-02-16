Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Drops By 49.3%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IMIMF remained flat at $$0.04 on Tuesday. Interra Copper has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
About Interra Copper
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interra Copper (IMIMF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.