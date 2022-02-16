Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Drops By 49.3%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMIMF remained flat at $$0.04 on Tuesday. Interra Copper has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

