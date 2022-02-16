Short Interest in Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Rises By 89.9%

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,929,200 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the January 15th total of 1,542,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,184.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:IVBXF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Innovent Biologics has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

