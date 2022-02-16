Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Increases By 63.1%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

