Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Expands By 66.7%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. 2,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.