Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Drops By 25.7%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Get Greenlane alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $47,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,675 shares of company stock worth $303,241. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

GNLN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.17. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.