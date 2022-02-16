Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Grows By 46.9%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Self Storage by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

