Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Grows By 49.6%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,858,400 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 4,583,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.99 million, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCUUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

