Short Interest in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Grows By 77.8%

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FTVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,850. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

