Short Interest in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Declines By 45.5%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,460,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 59,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of DIDI stock traded up 0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 4.38. 17,278,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,837,355. DiDi Global has a 1 year low of 3.33 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.15.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DiDi Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,311 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.