Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Grows By 96.9%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DNPLY stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

