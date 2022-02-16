Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Grows By 96.9%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
DNPLY stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
About Dai Nippon Printing
