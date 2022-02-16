Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Rises By 50.0%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.