Short Interest in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Drops By 27.3%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,815. Clover Leaf Capital has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,964,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,980,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,989,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

