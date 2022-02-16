Short Interest in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Increases By 78.2%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE CLIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,908. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLIM. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,377,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

