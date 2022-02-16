Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Decreases By 24.0%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CETY opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Manufacturing and Engineering. The Clean energy HRS segment designs, builds, and delivers power from industrial heating systems and biomass sources to produce energy, using the company’s Clean Cycle heat generators.

