Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Decreases By 24.0%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CETY opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
