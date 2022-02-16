Short Interest in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Grows By 53.5%

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,600 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 387,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 46,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that City will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.