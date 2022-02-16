Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Rises By 83.2%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $16,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $1,645,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Several brokerages have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

