Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Declines By 35.5%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BWMN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. 32,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

