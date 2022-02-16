Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Grows By 100.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.36. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BESIY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

