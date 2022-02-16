Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Rises By 100.0%

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AATC opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Autoscope Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter worth $668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at $482,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

