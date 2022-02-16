Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expands By 58.3%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 46,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,947. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $218.60 million, a PE ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
