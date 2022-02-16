Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expands By 58.3%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 46,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,947. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $218.60 million, a PE ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

