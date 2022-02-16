Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Decreases By 23.8%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 687,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Afya alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,958,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Afya by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Afya by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Afya has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.