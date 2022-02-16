Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

Shares of SHBI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,628. The company has a market cap of $402.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

