Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 69,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

