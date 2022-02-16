Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Position Boosted by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Shore Bancshares worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 153,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

