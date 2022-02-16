ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SWAV opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -138.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWAV. lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,956. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

