SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $135,534.80 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $135,534.80 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,035.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.81 or 0.07084740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00295015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.97 or 0.00767492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00073191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00409771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00217285 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.