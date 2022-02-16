Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shell has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

