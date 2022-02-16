SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SBET opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SharpLink Gaming by 1,000.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

