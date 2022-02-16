Sharder (SS) Market Cap Tops $658,886.80

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $658,886.80 and approximately $96,354.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00106431 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

