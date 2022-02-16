Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 725 ($9.81) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.53) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.37) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.61).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 595.50 ($8.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 613.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 619.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558.50 ($7.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.13). The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

