Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

