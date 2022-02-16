Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SCI stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,772. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

