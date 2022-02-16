Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 0.2%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.01 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.01 ($0.23). Approximately 10,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,146,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.05 ($0.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.77.

Get Sensyne Health alerts:

About Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.