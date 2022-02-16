Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,134,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,464 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $179,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock worth $2,699,883 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $945.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

