Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

VPTOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Senex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Senex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 4.53 to 4.65 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.