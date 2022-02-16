Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $146.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.57.

Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.