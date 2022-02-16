Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $146.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.57.
Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
