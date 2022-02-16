SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
LEDS opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
