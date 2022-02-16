SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.03.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

