Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.