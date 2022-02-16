SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $14.26

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.26, but opened at $14.60. SecureWorks shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 421 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 730,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 74,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

