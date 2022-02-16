SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 5.3%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $140.92 and last traded at $141.59. 40,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,337,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average of $275.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

