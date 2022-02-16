Scotiabank Downgrades Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to Sector Perform

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

ENB stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $380,238,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

