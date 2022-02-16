Scotiabank Downgrades Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to Sector Perform

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.97.
ENB stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.
About Enbridge
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
Further Reading
